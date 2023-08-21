Delhi: Government to sell onions at subsidized rates from today

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 21, 2023 | 11:16 am 3 min read

NCCF to sell onions at slashed rate of Rs. 25 in Delhi from Monday

The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) will reportedly sell onions on behalf of the central government at a subsidized rate of Rs. 25 per kilogram in Delhi﻿ from Monday onwards. As per reports, this decision was made to provide some relief to consumers in the national capital from the high costs of everyday kitchen essentials.

Why does this story matter?

It is learned that this move to sell onions at subsidized rates is aimed at keeping the price of onions in check until the arrival of the new crop in October. It is also worth noting that the NCCF is already selling tomatoes on behalf of the Centre at a subsidized rate, and now it has reportedly been mandated to retail buffer onions.

What NCCF official said on selling onions at subsidized rates

Speaking to the news agency PTI, NCCF Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra revealed that the apex body of consumer cooperatives would sell onions at a subsidized rate through its mobile vans and two retail outlets in the national capital. Furthermore, nearly 10 mobile vans will be dispatched on Monday in Delhi, and more areas will be gradually covered.

NCCF to sell onions online

Chandra also stated that the NCCF plans to sell onions online via the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). According to India Today, the central government has stockpiled nearly three lakh tonnes of onions within the Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) in order to handle any unforeseen rise in prices during the time of low supply.

Onion prices went up by 19% on Sunday: Govt data

The average retail price of onions went up by 19% to Rs. 29.73 per kilogram on Sunday, compared to Rs. 25 per kilogram during the same period last year, as per government data. In Delhi, the retail price of onion has gone up from Rs. 28 per kilogram to Rs. 37 per kilogram during the same period.

Centre identifies five states for market intervention

The central government has reportedly identified five states for market intervention: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, and the national capital. The availability of onions is being enhanced in these states by disposing of buffer onions in both the retail and wholesale markets.

NCCF sold tomatoes at subsidized rates in 3 states

For the past month, the NCCF has been selling tomatoes at a reduced price across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. It began selling tomatoes at Rs. 90 per kilogram when market prices were over Rs. 250 per kilogram. However, the subsidized rate has gone down to Rs. 40 per kilogram since its arrivals improved.

