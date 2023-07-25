India sees 600 dengue cases daily; sharp surge in Delhi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 25, 2023 | 02:38 pm 4 min read

India sees 600 dengue cases daily, Delhi witnessed sharp surge

Dengue cases increased significantly in India, hitting an all-time high of 2,33,251 in 2022, according to the central government. The country reportedly saw nearly 639 daily cases last year, a 20% rise from 2021, when the country recorded approximately 529 daily cases. Delhi alone registered nearly 190 cases this year until July 22, the highest since 2018, per the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Why does this story matter?

Dengue cases in India have progressively increased since last year, causing concern among the general public and government officials. According to experts, the increase in diseases is due to record rains and a lack of mosquito control methods. Furthermore, waterlogging and flooding in various states, including Delhi, have increased the likelihood of mosquito breeding.

India reports 303 dengue deaths in 2022

According to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,33,251 dengue cases were reported in 35 states and union territories in 2022, with at least 303 deaths. The country reportedly saw an increase of over 1,312% in dengue cases since the first major outbreak in 1996. The data was presented by Minister of State for Health, SP Singh Baghel, in Parliament.

Highest cases in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan

A report by The Times of India added that, of the 2.3 lakh cases, the highest number of 67,271 was reported in West Bengal, followed by Uttar Pradesh (19,821), Bihar (13,972), and Rajasthan (13,491). Baghel said after a major dengue outbreak in 1996, it has spread to newer geography. "Currently, dengue cases are reported from all the states and UTs, except Ladakh," he said.

1.88 lakh increase in cases in 2 years: NCVBDC

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) said that the majority of the deaths in 2022 were reported in Punjab (41), followed by UP (33), Bihar (32), and West Bengal (30). Notably, from 2020-22, dengue cases increased by 1.88 lakh—from 44,585 in 2020 to 2,33,251 last year. At least 1,368 dengue deaths were reported in the country from 2017 to 2022.

MCD says Delhi sees 187 dengue cases this year

In Delhi, 187 dengue cases were reported this year till July 22, with 65 cases reported in July alone, according to the MCD. It was 40 in June and 23 in May. In 2022, Delhi reported 159 cases between January 1 and July 15. During the same period in 2021, it reported 47 cases, 26 in 2020, 34 in 2019, and 49 in 2018.

Flood, waterlogging may increase prevalence

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi recently stated that the national capital Delhi might see a rise in dengue and malaria cases this year due to floods and water logging in several areas, per PTI. She also reportedly asked the concerned departments to take steps to check mosquito breeding and clear the silt and sludge left by the flood waters.

High alert in Gurugram after 3 dengue cases confirmed

The Haryana Health Department confirmed three dengue cases in Gurugram on Monday. It has also identified 58 suspected dengue patients in the region and sent their blood samples for testing. Officials have also urged people to take precautions.

Strike of municipal workers may increase challenge

On Friday, Delhi's drug control department banned the over-the-counter (OTC) sale of painkillers amid a possible spike in dengue cases. Moreover, the union of municipal workers, who are at the forefront of the fight against vector-borne diseases in Delhi, has called for an indefinite strike starting July 31. They stated that their demand for job regularization, among others, has not been met so far.

What is Dengue and how to prevent it

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection caused due to the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti or Aedes albopictus mosquito. It causes symptoms such as fever, body ache, nausea, vomiting, internal bleeding, and a drop in blood pressure. To avoid being bitten by dengue-carrying mosquitoes, people should maintain a clean environment and protect any exposed skin.

