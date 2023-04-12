India

COVID-19: India logs 7,830 new cases, highest in 223 days

India on Wednesday reported 7,830 new cases of COVID-19, the highest in 223 days and a sharp rise from Tuesday's count of 5,676 infections, as per the Union Health Ministry's data. Notably, the country recorded 7,946 COVID-19 cases in a single day on September 1 last year. Meanwhile, the active caseload was recorded at 40,215.

In the last 24 hours, 16 new deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 5,31,016. According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), 1,774 cases of the XBB.1.16 variant have been found in 22 states and union territories. Of the infected people, 230 have contracted XBB1.16.1, the mutated sub-variant of Omicron.

Moreover, India's recovery rate was recorded at 98.72%, while the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate were recorded at 3.65% and 3.83%, respectively. So far, the government has administered over 220.66 crore doses of vaccines against the disease. The country has recorded a total of 4,47,76,002 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began more than three years ago.