Bengal over-reported midday meals worth Rs. 100 cr: Centre

Apr 12, 2023

In West Bengal, many schools were found to be using expired condiments for cooking midday meals, as per the report

A panel appointed by the Education Ministry found that the West Bengal government had over-reported 16 crore midday meals worth over Rs. 100 crore between April to September 2022, reported PTI. Notably, the Centre formed a joint review committee in January to review the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN), formerly known as the midday meal scheme in West Bengal.

Major difference in data submitted by state, districts

According to the report, the West Bengal government told the Centre that about 140.25 crore meals were served under the scheme between April and September 2022. However, per the data submitted by the districts, only 124.22 crore meals were served during the period. "Thus, there is an over-reporting of over 16 crore meals which is a serious issue," the report noted.

Around 70% of schools provide less food than 'prescribed quantities'

The report added that the state government claimed to have served midday meals to 95% of students on average, but only 60-85% of the children received them. Moreover, the panel said that around 70% of the schools provided less cooked rice, lentils, and vegetables than "prescribed quantities." Also, many schools used expired condiments and did not use fortified oil, and fortified salt for cooking.

Committee was formed after complaint by Suvendu Adhikari

Per Hindustan Times, the panel was formed days after the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that funds for the PM POSHAN scheme were being misused by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Notably, the central government provides 60% of the funds for the scheme, while the state government contributes the remaining 40%.