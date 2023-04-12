India

MSC bank scam: ED submits chargesheet, indicts Ajit Pawar-linked company

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 12, 2023, 11:52 am 1 min read

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted a chargesheet in the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank fraud case on Wednesday, naming a company linked to former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and his wife. In this case, the ED previously attached property worth Rs. 65 crore of Jarandeshwar Cooperative Sugar Mill in July 2021, including land, building, and machinery.

BJP clearly misuse ED, CBI: Sanjay Raut