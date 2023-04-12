India

Keshub Mahindra, India's oldest billionaire, dies at 99

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 12, 2023, 11:48 am 1 min read

Keshub Mahindra served as the chairman of the conglomerate for 48 years

Keshub Mahindra, the Chairman Emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra and India's oldest billionaire, died on Wednesday at the age of 99. He served as chairman of the conglomerate for 48 years from 1963 to 2012. After retiring from the Mahindra Group on August 9, 2012, he handed over the empire to his nephew, Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra's net worth is $1.2 billion

With a net worth of $1.2 billion, Mahindra recently reclaimed his spot on Forbes' list of the world's wealthiest individuals. He was among the 169 Indian billionaires who appeared on the list this year. Notably, Mahindra played a crucial role in forging business alliances with global corporations such as Willys Corporation, United Technologies, British Telecom, Mitsubishi, and International Harvester.