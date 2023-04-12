India

PM Modi to launch Rajasthan's 1st Vande Bharat train today

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 12, 2023, 10:47 am 1 min read

The train will run between Delhi Cantt and Ajmer railway stations (Photo credit: Twitter/@VSReddy_MP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing at 11:00am on Wednesday. The train will run between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer, with stops at Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurugram. As per the official press release, the regular service of the brand-new Vande Bharat Express will commence on Thursday.

Train will take 5 hours 15 minutes to cover route

The new train will cover the distance between the stations in five hours and 15 minutes, compared to the current fastest Shatabdi Express on the same route, which takes six hours and 15 minutes. Furthermore, the train will be the world's first semi-high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric territory. It would improve the connectivity of Rajasthan's major tourist destinations, including Ajmer Sharif Dargah.