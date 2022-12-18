India

Rajasthan: Nephew kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces

Rajasthan: Nephew kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 18, 2022, 12:24 pm 2 min read

On December 13, the accused was arrested by the cops, reported news agency ANI

In what can be described as a fairly similar incident to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a Rajasthan man reportedly murdered his aunt, chopped her body into pieces, and dumped her in the jungle. The details of the murder are very identical to the Walkar murder case in Delhi, where Aaftab Poonawalla allegedly killed his live-in partner and chopped her body into pieces.

Here's what happened

The police on Saturday stated that the accused, identified as Anuj Sharma alias Achintya Govinda Das, arrived at the police station and filed a missing report regarding his 65-year-old aunt. The police initiated a probe, during which the cops found Sharma's behavior mysterious and his statements contradictory. The police confirmed that the incident happened in Lalpuria apartment Sector-2 in Jaipur's Vidyadharnagar on December 11.

Accused arrested by cops

On December 13, the accused was arrested by the cops, reported news agency ANI. The victim, Saroj Sharma, was the wife of the accused's father's elder brother and was living with them after her husband passed away in 1995. Meanwhile, the father of the accused had left for Indore on December 11, leaving him and the victim alone in the house.

Details of the murder

As per IndiaToday, the victim's daughter saw Sharma cleaning the bloodstains in the kitchen, following which she filed a police complaint. Paris Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, stated that the crime occurred in the kitchen when Sharma and his aunt had a heated argument.

Sharma confesses to murder

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the cops that he hit his aunt on the head with a hammer during a heated argument. He then dragged her dead body to the bathroom, where he chopped her into ten different pieces with the help of a marble cutter machine. He also confessed that he disposed of the dead body in the forest.

Machines seized from accused

Jaipur, Rajasthan | He then dumped them in secluded areas of Delhi. He has been arrested. Further probe underway: Paris Deshmukh, DCP North — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 17, 2022

Shraddha Walkar murder case

On November 12, Poonawalla was arrested by Delhi Police for murdering Walkar on May 18, chopping the body into 35 pieces and disposing of them in a Delhi forest. He allegedly kept the victim's remains in a refrigerator for many days. Cops conducted multiple rounds of polygraph and narco tests on the accused, but he repeatedly showed no remorse.