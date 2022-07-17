Politics

Ex-Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva is Opposition's pick for vice president

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 17, 2022, 07:07 pm 2 min read

Margaret Alva served in Parliament five times: in 1974, 1980, 1986, 1992, and 1999.

The Opposition on Sunday put all speculations to rest and named Margaret Alva, senior Congress leader, and former Rajasthan Governor, as the candidate for the post of vice president. The announcement was made by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar after a meeting of 17 Opposition parties. Alva remained a five-time member of Parliament and union minister.

Alva was the 20th Governor of Rajasthan, which is also the home state of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) vice president candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar. She was also the 17th Governor of Goa, the 23rd Governor of Gujarat, and the 4th Governor of Uttarakhand, in addition to being a Cabinet minister. She also served in parliament five times: in 1974, 1980, 1986, 1992, and 1999.

"It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India," Alva tweeted. She expressed gratitude to the opposition leaders and said she accepted the nomination with great humility.

Alva's name was chosen at the opposition gathering held at Pawar's residence. Senior leaders from the Shiv Sena, NCP, Samajwadi Party, CPI (M), RJD, and Congress, among others, attended the meeting. The TMC and AAP did not attend the meeting. Pawar, on the other hand, claimed that both TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal would back the Alva.

The NDA announced West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice presidential candidate on Saturday. Dhankhar is a Jat leader from Rajasthan with a socialist background. By nominating Dhankhar for Vice President, the BJP has sought to incite significant divisions among opposition parties claiming to represent the Jat minority in various states especially Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, the state Dhankar belongs to.