Take off Italian glasses to see development: Shah jabs Gandhi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 22, 2022

Amit Shah criticized Congress for the underdevelopment in Arunanchal Pradesh during its tenure (Photo credit: www.pib.gov.in)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday made a jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in the United Kingdom. Rahul, according to Shah, should take off his Italian glasses and look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu's development work in the Arunachal Pradesh. He was speaking during the launch of many projects in the Namsai region.

Context Why does this story matter?

Arunachal Pradesh remains a battlefield for the Congress and BJP to pick fights.

The latest infighting between them began in 2021, following a Pentagon report alleging the construction of a Chinese village near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the state.

Earlier this month, Rahul targeted PM Modi over his silence about the reported abduction of a local boy by Chinese forces.

Comments What did Shah say at the event?

"Congress leaders ask what happened in eight years, these people are awake with their eyes closed," Shah said while addressing a gathering. "Rahul baba must take off his Italian glasses and look at the development done by PM Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu" he said adding that Congress failed to do such work during its tenure.

Quote Arunanchal got developmental push under PM Modi: Shah

"A lot of work was done in Arunachal to improve infrastructure, strengthen law and order and boost the tourism sector. The work that has been done by Pema Khandu and Narendra Modi in eight years has not happened in 50 years," he said.

Details Objective of Shah's visit

The Union Home Minister is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. He attended various officials program in the state and inaugurated projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore. Earlier today, Amit Shah visited Golden Pagoda in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and State Chief Minister Pema Khandu were also present with him.

Security review Security review part of Home Minister's agenda

Amit Shah was also scheduled to review the security and development and interact with Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Services Selection Board (SSB), Assam Rifles, Border Road Organisation, and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDLC) personnel. He will also take part in Bada Khaana, a collective feast attended by all grades of Army forces and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) servicemen.