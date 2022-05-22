Politics

WB: BJP MP Arjun Singh's 'ghar wapsi,' joins TMC again

WB: BJP MP Arjun Singh's 'ghar wapsi,' joins TMC again

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 22, 2022, 07:35 pm 2 min read

Arjun Singh's rift with BJP became public just a few days ago after he criticized the party openly. (Photo credit: Twitter/@AITCofficial)

West Bengal BJP vice-president and Barrackpore MP, Arjun Singh, on Sunday quit the saffron party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). This came shortly after he met with TMC general secretary and MP, Abhishek Banerjee. Singh's move is viewed as a major blow for the BJP as he is a prominent figure in WB who defected to the BJP from the TMC in 2019.

Context Why does this story matter?

Singh has been opposing WB CM and TMC chief, Mamata Banerjee, since 2019.

However, he now rejoined the TMC following alleged repeated bomb attacks on his residence.

The first such attack occurred on September 8, 2021, when he alleged the TMC was planning his "assassination."

Just weeks ago, another bomb was hurled at his house, following which Singh blamed a TMC councilor for it.

Details TMC may use Singh in other states, at national level

As per media reports, Singh is going to get "important responsibilities" right after joining the TMC. The party may not limit him to just West Bengal but use him at the national level or in other states, Republic World reported. "There is a possibility that he will be given the charge of Bihar, and may leave for Patna tomorrow itself," it said, quoting sources.

Twitter Post Photos of Singh being inducted into TMC tweeted by party

Warmly welcoming former Vice President of @BJP4Bengal and MP from Barrackpore, Shri @ArjunsinghWB into the All India Trinamool Congress family.



He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc. pic.twitter.com/UuOB9yp9Xo — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 22, 2022

Statement What did Singh say before joining TMC?

Singh had declined to divulge his plans a few weeks ago but did assert that the BJP had certain "shortcomings" in states like West Bengal and Kerala. He had also stated that he planned to meet with the state administration to review the work of the Labour Department. However, reports of him joining the TMC again surfaced soon after.

Information Rift with BJP became public few days ago

Only a few days earlier, Singh exposed a schism inside the West Bengal BJP unit by claiming he was not permitted to work with a free hand. His statement invited speculations about him leaving the BJP. Later, he also informed the media that the party's state unit leaders were making it impossible for grassroots-level workers to carry out their daily duties in West Bengal.