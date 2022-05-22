Politics

MP: BJP worker arrested for 'killing' mentally challenged man

Written by Abhishek Hari May 22, 2022, 11:49 am 2 min read

The Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Dinesh Kushwaha on Saturday after he was seen on video assaulting a 65-year-old man with mental illness on suspicion of being a Muslim. Bhawarlal Jain, a psychologically challenged individual, was later found dead in the Neemuch district. "What's your name? Mohammed?," Kushwaha can be heard saying while repeatedly slapping and demanding Jain's Aadhaar card.

BJP connection Accused, husband of ex-BJP councilor, went into hiding

The one-minute video was shot just 600 meters from where Jain's body was discovered. The accused is married to Bina Kushwaha, a former BJP councilor. According to KL Dangi, Inspector in Charge of Manasa Police Station, a team of 40 police officers tracked down Kushwaha, who went into hiding after the incident and was nabbed around 12 kilometers from the district headquarter.

Quote BJP's reaction to Khushwaha's arrest?

"Kushwaha does not hold any position in the party and is simply a worker," said Pawan Patidar, the BJP's Neemuch chief. When asked about the assault, he said, "Anyone who has done anything wrong as per the law should be punished accordingly".

Case Khushwaha charged for murder

"Based on his suspicious behavior, an offense under Section 302 for murder, along with other relevant sections, has been registered against Dinesh Kushwaha," a police statement read. Kushwaha has also been charged under the IPC Section 304 (2), i.e., culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The video of the assault was reportedly discovered after the body was given to the family on May 19.

Incident Jain lost his way home

"Jain's family had gone for a religious program at Chittorgarh fort in Rajasthan, from where he went missing on May 16," Dangi explained. "The family registered a missing report. He was mentally unstable and also had difficulty talking, as per the family. Unable to find his way back to Ratlam district's Sarai village, he landed up in Neemuch district", he stated.

Information Victim's brother accused Kushwaha of murder

Rajesh Jain, Jain's younger brother, informed the police that the family had observed injury marks on his dead brother's body and soon received a video of the assault. In a written complaint to the Madhya Pradesh police, Jain has accused Kushwaha of murdering his brother.

Twitter Post The viral video as tweeted by a fact checker

Trigger warning: A differently-abled elderly person Bhanwarlal Jain was brutally beaten in MP's Neemuch over suspicion of being a Muslim. The person (Dinesh Kushwaha) can be seen asking 'Are you Mohammed, Show me your Identity Card', while thrashing him. He Was Later Found Dead. pic.twitter.com/o0xvlFoUXK — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 21, 2022