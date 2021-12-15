Lifestyle Tired of overthinking? 5 ways to overcome it

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 15, 2021, 04:56 pm

Did you know we have about 12,000-60,000 thoughts per day?

Did you know that an average person thinks of 12-60K (80% negative, 95% re-occurring) thoughts per day? Overthinking is defined as thinking too much about a single thought for a prolonged period. Mental Health studies have shown that overthinking can be draining and lead to an increase in stress levels. There are several things you can do to overcome this unhealthy habit.

Number 1 Let go of the past

You need to understand that the past is over, and it cannot be undone. This also means that you don't let the past affect your future decisions. However, this does not mean you forget the lessons learned from the mistakes. You simply need to be mindful of not repeating them. Forgiving others will not only lessen your anger but will also help you heal.

Number 2 Find solutions to the problem

If you constantly find yourself thinking about a problem, then instead of stressing over it, find a solution. If you are dealing with stress at work, review your career path. If you think a new job will help, find ways to reach your desired job. For better clarity, you can write down your thoughts, and then focus on solutions.

Number 3 Be mindful of the present

Choose to live in the moment, this way you are making a conscious decision to ignore all thoughts that don't matter. But we all know that it is easier said than done. However, there are tools that can help you control your mind. Start practicing meditation and mindfulness, as they can really help you calm your mind.

Number 4 Take charge of your emotions

In order to stop recurring thoughts from entering your mind, you first need to acknowledge them. When you are stressed, try to find out what's causing the stress. If you are unable to reach a conclusion, talk to a friend or a family member, their guidance will help you. You can also seek the help of a psychologist.

Number 5 Keep yourself busy by getting out often

A 2008 psychological science study depicts that the mind becomes alert and calmer if a person spends time with nature. It can be as simple as a walk in a park which can take the brain into a meditative state. Regular workout or going for a run also enhances mood. Taking a break from social media and phone is another way to practice calmness.