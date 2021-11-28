Want to knock off extra kilos? Try these 6 fruits

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 28, 2021, 01:25 pm

Fruits are healthy, snacks or not

Fruits are healthy, snacks or not, as they are filled with loads of essential nutrients, including fiber and vitamins. The calorie count of most fruits is low, which is super effective if you are trying to lose weight. Fruits not only help you shed those extra kilos and reduce your hunger pangs, but they can also help eliminate several health risks as well.

#1

Apples are low in calories and high in fiber

Apples are low in calories and high in fiber. That aids you in shedding those extra pounds. In fact, a study observed that out of 1,24,806 participants, people who consumed apples lost an average of 500gm per daily serving over a four-year period. Also, apples are quite filling. To control hunger pangs, it is best to eat whole apples rather than consuming their juice.

#2 & #3

Berries and passion fruits may help reduce inflammation

Having berries regularly may reduce your cholesterol levels and blood pressure spikes. It may also help you get rid of inflammation. Another fruit to help you reduce weight is passion fruit. This fruit originates in South America and grows on a flowering vine. It has fewer calories and more fiber. The properties of this delicious fruit may also improve insulin sensitivity.

#4

Grapefruit: Has loads of vitamin C, crucial for skin too

Usually linked with weight reduction, half a grapefruit has only around 40 calories and loads of vitamin C, which is crucial for your body as well as your skin. In a study conducted on 85 people who were overweight, consuming grapefruit before meals led to reduced hunger pangs, decreased calorie intake, and weight loss. You can also have grapefruit in the form of juice.

#5

Kiwifruit is the richest source of vitamins C and E

Packed with ample essential nutrients, kiwifruit is the richest source of vitamins C and E. Kiwifruits are good sources of fiber and folate that have amazing health benefits. Fibrous fruits have reportedly shown greater results in weight loss and overall wellness. You can also make a kiwifruit juice for your breakfast and add it to salads and cereals for better results.

#6

Avocados are high in calories yet can help reduce weight

Avocados are high in calories and grow in warm climates. However, these may aid in weight loss despite being rich in calories and fats. Studies have shown that people who eat this green fruit have reduced hunger cravings and a decreased risk of metabolic syndrome as well. Apart from eating whole fruit, you can also have avocado toast by replacing butter with avocado spread.