Here are foods to help you control high blood pressure

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 27, 2021, 09:06 pm

What should you eat if you have high blood pressure?

High blood pressure, commonly called hypertension, is the most common risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. Although there are prescribed medications to ward off hypertension, one can also prevent or bring it to an optimal range by bringing changes in their sedentary lifestyles and diet as well. A heart-healthy and nutritious diet is recommended by experts for people with high blood pressure. Here's more.

Information

Why does this story matter?

It has been observed that more than one billion people have hypertension globally. The blood pressure levels normally keep increasing and decreasing all day long, but this can put your heart at risk in case your blood pressure stays high for a longer time.

Nourishment

Citrus fruits: Packed with plant-based compounds, can nourish your heart

Citrus fruits like oranges, grapes, and lemons exhibit wonderful properties in lowering blood pressure. Such fruits are packed with plant-based compounds, vitamins, and minerals that can nourish your heart by reducing cardiovascular disease risk factors. Studies have found out that orange and grapefruit juice may aid in decreasing blood pressure. But firstly, consult your doctor before you add them to your daily diet.

Nutrients

Swiss chard is filled with essential potassium and magnesium

Leafy green Swiss chard is loaded with essential nutrients, especially magnesium and potassium, which regulate blood pressure. Notably, 145gm (one cup) of cooked Swiss chard provides 17% and 30% of the daily potassium and magnesium requirement, respectively. Adding 0.6-gram potassium to your daily diet is linked with a 1.0mm Hg decrease in systolic blood pressure and a 0.52mm Hg decline in diastolic blood pressure.

SBP

Pumpkin seeds are extremely helpful in regulating blood pressure spikes

Next up is pumpkin seeds. These are tiny but are filled with loads of nutrients that are extremely helpful in regulating your blood pressure spikes. Pumpkin seed oil is a natural way to bring down high blood pressure. A study has shown that supplementing around 3gm of this oil in women for six weeks has resulted in a notable reduction in systolic blood pressure.

Other options

Beans and lentils are excellent options to regulate heart health

According to various studies, beans and lentils are excellent sources of required potassium, fiber, and magnesium to improve heart health and minimize hypertension. In fact, oats have beta-glucans that decrease glucose as well as insulin responses after your meals, which again regulate your blood pressure. Oats are also known for improving insulin sensitivity, helping in the maintenance of glycemic control, and reducing blood lipids.