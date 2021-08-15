#HealthBytes: Why you should consume prune on a daily basis

Drinking prune juice every day will help in balancing blood sugar and cholesterol levels

Prunes are the dried version of European plums. These highly nutritious fruits have a sweet taste and chewy texture. A cup of prune juice is said to contain about 182 calories; 96% of calories in prunes come from carbohydrates and 4% from proteins. Read on to know why sipping on a glass of prune juice or eating the fruit is beneficial for your health.

Constipation

Is rich in insoluble fiber and relieves constipation

A sedentary lifestyle along with an unhealthy diet has made constipation a common health condition these days. Having dried plums or drinking prune juice is a commonly known remedy for constipation. This is because the fruit is exceptionally rich in insoluble fiber that provides bulk to the waste materials. This in turn makes it easier for the stools to pass and thus relieves constipation.

Cholesterol

Produces propionic acid that reduces cholesterol production

The insoluble fiber content of prune has other benefits as well. The fiber feeds the healthy bacteria present in the large intestine of humans, which then ferment the insoluble fiber to produce butyric, propionic, and acetic acids. The propionic acid thus produced lowers the activity of enzymes involved in the production of cholesterol and thus reduces the cholesterol level in the blood.

Blood sugar

Helps in balancing the blood sugar

Prunes contain a good amount of soluble fiber that helps in balancing blood sugar levels. The soluble fiber decreases the rate at which food leaves the stomach and thus slows down the absorption of glucose by the body. These soluble fibers also help in increasing the insulin sensitivity of the body which further helps in the prevention of diabetes.

Heart health

Contains antioxidants that prevent heart diseases

Prunes are a rich source of antioxidants that help in reducing the risk of several heart diseases. The antioxidants present in prunes prevent the oxidizing of cholesterol that can lead to its deposits in the arteries. Furthermore, prune juice is rich in potassium, an electrolyte that helps with heart rhythm, nerve impulses, muscle contractions, as well as in maintaining blood pressure.