Your hair needs detox too; know how it is done

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 15, 2021, 07:46 pm

Detoxing your hair once in a while will help remove toxins and residues from the hair

Your hair creams, serums, conditioners, and all those products you use for a silky smooth strong mane are most likely leaving a build-up on the scalp. Most hair care products are loaded with chemicals and over time, these products can cause irreparable damage to the hair. Detoxing your hair is a great way to remove toxins and residues from your scalp. Here's more.

Reasons

Why should you detox your hair?

Conventional hair care products are high in chemicals that can damage your mane when used frequently. Detoxing the hair is a great way to rebalance the scalp and prevent product build-up. In addition, detoxing the hair on a daily basis also aids in healthier hair growth by strengthening the hair follicles and reducing the risk of scalp infections like dandruff and acne.

Baking soda

Make your own detox mask using baking soda and water

Anecdotal evidence suggests baking soda removes build-up on the scalp. To make this detoxing mask, all you have to do is make a mixture using three cups of hot water with half a cup of baking powder. Once at room temperature, pour the mixture on your scalp and massage gently. Rinse thoroughly and condition. Do this once a week for a healthy scalp.

ACV

Apple cider vinegar is also a great detoxing ingredient

Diluted ACV is a great recipe to cleanse your hair and leave it fresh. Mix a quarter cup of ACV with two cups of water. Now, wash your hair with your regular chemical-free shampoo and apply conditioner as well. After rinsing your hair thoroughly, pour diluted ACV on your hair. Do not wash it any further. Let your hair air dry.

Post detox

What should you do after a detox?

Going back to the same routine after a hair detox is a bad idea. While it may be impossible to completely bid goodbye to your regular hair treatments, you might want to consider reducing the frequency. Conditioning your hair is absolutely mandatory to help your hair heal and seal in moisture. Lastly, avoid shampoos and products that have sulfates and parabens as ingredients.