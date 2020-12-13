Dandruff is like an unwanted guest. It comes out of nowhere, but once it arrives, it refuses to go. Caused by dry skin, allergic reactions, skin diseases, or other possible reasons, this condition affects the scalp to cause itchy, flaky, and greasy hair. While there are anti-dandruff treatments and products available, you can try treating this condition at home with the following remedies.

Neem Boil some neem leaves for an antibacterial and antifungal solution

Neem leaves are a part of almost all skin-related home remedies in India because they have antibacterial and antifungal properties. This applies to the problem of a dandruff-ridden scalp as well. Since concentrated versions may irritate your skin further, get a diluted version of the remedy by boiling the leaves in water. Apply the concoction to your scalp, followed by a proper hair wash.

Aloe vera Apply aloe vera gel to scalp, wash after 30 mins

Aloe vera is not only capable of soothing skin irritation but can also moisturize your scalp. It can further reduce flakiness to treat your dandruff problems. Like neem, aloe vera is also antibacterial and antifungal. For this remedy, apply some aloe vera gel to your scalp and leave it on for half an hour. Subsequently, wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Tea tree oil Tea tree oil fights the fungus that causes dandruff

Tea tree oil is considered to be great for treating skin conditions like acne and psoriasis because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Furthermore, this oil is effective for fighting the fungus that causes seborrheic dermatitis and dandruff. To use it for dandruff treatment, add 5-10 drops of this oil to your regular shampoo, or add it to a carrier oil for a scalp massage.

Lemon Lemon's acidity can balance out pH level of dry scalp

One of the most popular home remedies for treating dandruff is the application of lemon juice. The effectiveness of this cure comes from the fact that the acidity of lemon can balance out the pH level of a dry scalp, which is essential for reducing dandruff. All you need to do is to massage your scalp regularly with two tablespoons of lemon juice.

Fenugreek seeds Fenugreek seeds are useful for every hair issue, including dandruff