Coconut water is a refreshing drink that is delicious and healthy. After all, it does contain a lot of nutrients that can boost your overall health. Also, just a quick FYI, coconut water differs from coconut milk, which is white in color and contains actual coconut flesh. Read ahead to know some of the best benefits associated with this trendy beverage.

Sports drink Coconut water, a great all-natural sports drink

If you are looking for a natural and healthy post-workout drink, coconut water can be a wonderful option. This beverage restores hydration and replenishes the electrolytes you lose during exercise. Electrolytes are minerals that help the body maintain proper fluid balance. Additionally, it is easier to drink enough coconut water without causing nausea or an upset stomach, unlike many sports drinks.

Calories Coconut water has fewer calories than other fruit juices

Coconut water is often considered to be better than other fruit juices. The main reason behind this is its low sugar content. This also means that coconut water contains fewer calories. For example, a cup of orange juice has around 112 calories with 21 grams of sugar, while a cup of coconut water has around 46 calories and only six grams of sugar.

Antioxidants Coconut water may have antioxidant properties

Antioxidants protect our body from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. They prevent cell damage and high-risk diseases, too. Coconut water (fresh, not processed or pasteurized) is among the many food items that contain antioxidants. Although the research on humans is limited in this area, animal studies have found that coconut water can modify free radicals to make them harmless.

Blood pressure Consumption of coconut water may reduce blood pressure