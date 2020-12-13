Salads have a reputation of being just a bunch of tasteless fruits and vegetables in a bowl. They are bland and taste not so good, and might not even fill you up. While plain fruits and vegetables can be boring, salad dressings exist to make them yummier! Here are some popular dressings you should definitely try at least once.

Ranch The tangy, sweet, and creamy ranch dressing

You can't go wrong with a ranch dressing, which is known for its tangy, sweet, and creamy taste. Take any neutral-flavored oil, sour cream, buttermilk, lemon juice, herbs, and spices. Top these with dried chives, dried parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Mix these ingredients to make an authentic ranch dressing. Those who are lactose intolerant should avoid this dressing entirely.

Olive oil vinaigrette A vinaigrette with olive oil blends well without being overpowering

If you don't like your dressing to be rich and just want to compliment the taste of the fresh veggies, this is the pick. A vinaigrette with olive oil adds a great flavor without being overpowering. All the basic vinaigrettes have olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper as the base. For some extra delight, add mustard, miso, fresh herbs, and minced garlic or shallots.

Blue cheese Blue cheese dressing is rich and yummy

Using cheese blocks as a salad topping is common. But you can convert it into a liquid dressing for a richer texture. Choose a blue cheese, like gorgonzola, and mix it with sour cream and mayonnaise. Complete it with some parsley, salt, and pepper. If the concoction is too thick, add some milk. For a lighter dressing, swap the sour cream for plain yogurt.

Honey mustard The sweet and tangy honey mustard salad dressing

Honey mustard has a warm earthy flavor that elevates your salad to the next level. Plus, it works with a wide variety of veggies. All you need is some honey, mustard, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper. Mix them, and voila! Get a sweet and tangy flavored honey mustard dressing that can double as a dip, too.

Lemon vinaigrette Lemon vinaigrette can add a fresh zing to any salad