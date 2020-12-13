Time management is essential to maximize productivity. But the ongoing pandemic has made this task difficult. With a fine line between home and work life in the current work from home scenario, workers are facing additional time management challenges. Although many months have passed since WFH began, if you are still facing difficulties in this area, here are some strategies to manage time well.

Boundaries Create a dedicated workspace in your home

The first step for creating boundaries between work and home is a designated workspace. Your workspace doesn't need to be a big office. Just a desk in your bedroom will work. Make sure that you work only in this space instead of using your entire house as an office. Using different areas around the house for different purposes sets up the much-needed boundary.

Plan Start your day by making a work plan

Using your calendar apps, planner, or just a sticky note, outline your objectives of the day. Write down everything you need to do before the end of your work hours and assign time to each task. These timings are your personal deadlines and will help you to become more efficient. Over the weekend, you can also create a basic outline for the upcoming week.

Work attire Dress like you are going to the office

Dressing up for work even when you are working remotely is fashionable as well as a psychological strategy. Having a wake-up routine and wearing clothes you would normally wear to your office will help you get in a frame of mind that helps you focus on your projects. After all, sometimes sweats can be too comfortable for work.

Time waste Avoid unnecessary time-consuming habits during work hours

Everyone has this one habit that is not work-related but takes up a huge chunk of your time. Spending too much time on social media and online shopping are just a few such habits. Doing these things during your work hours waste your time and leave you stressed. It is a good idea to assign these activities a slot after work.

No multi-tasking Multi-tasking can hurt your productivity and distract you