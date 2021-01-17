Last updated on Jan 17, 2021, 11:26 am

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is fermented apple juice and is mainly composed of acetic acid, which gives it a sour smell and taste. This type of vinegar is widely used in cooking, is an excellent cleaner, a preservative, and a staple in the beauty industry. Here's a look at a few ways in which apple cider vinegar can be introduced into your daily routine.

Blood sugar Drinking diluted ACV helps in lowering blood sugar levels

Studies prove that consuming ACV after a high carb meal decreases blood sugar fluctuations. Having 1-2 tablespoons of ACV diluted in a glass of water, before a meal or before bedtime, helps in stabilizing the blood sugar. However, as with all kinds of vinegar, you should not consume undiluted vinegar, as it will erode the tooth enamel and also irritate the stomach lining.

Weight loss Reduces fat percentage and aids in weight loss

Research suggests that having 1-2 tablespoons of ACV every day for 12 weeks helps in reducing the fat percentage of the body. You can make a tonic by mixing 1 tablespoon of ACV with a glass of water and drink it before bedtime. Alternatively, you can add ACV to your daily diet by incorporating it as a salad dressing or pickling it with vegetables.

PCOS Good for women, regulates periods and improves PCOS

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal condition that is commonly diagnosed in women of reproductive age group. While the exact causes of PCOS are still unknown, a few factors that contribute to this condition include excess insulin, heredity, and excess androgen. Studies suggest that having a teaspoon of ACV every day for 40 days helps balance insulin levels and regulate periods as well.

Skin Boosts skin health and restores its natural pH

ACV helps in balancing the pH level of the skin and thus protects it. The skin is usually on a slightly acidic level and using diluted ACV helps restore its pH. ACV can be used in its diluted form as a face wash and a toner. This removes bacteria and other impurities that clog the pore and forms a protective barrier on the skin.

Risks Mind it! Make sure that the vinegar is correctly used