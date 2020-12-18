The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audits of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospitals to take a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department within four weeks and said that failure to do so will invite punitive action.

NOC Hospitals have to renew their fire NOC within four weeks

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said, those hospitals, whose fire NOC has expired, will have to get it renewed within four weeks. The bench, also comprising justices RS Reddy and MR Shah, said that observance of COVID-19 guidelines in political rallies will be looked into by the Election Commission.

Information Supreme Court's statement on COVID-19 guidelines

The top court said that all the states will follow COVID-19 guidelines, including on wearing of face masks and adherence to social distancing measures, and the standard operating procedure issued by the competent authority.

Action State government will take action if measures are not followed

Earlier, the apex court had taken cognizance of a fire incident at a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in which several patients had died. The bench said every state is obliged to appoint a nodal officer to ensure that there is no repeat of fire incidents in hospitals. If fire measures are not followed in COVID-19 hospitals, state government will take necessary action.

