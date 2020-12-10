Last updated on Dec 10, 2020, 03:12 am
Written by Siddhant Pandey
India on Wednesday reported over 32,000 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 97.68 lakh.
On Wednesday, the number of fatalities rose sharply. The death toll surged past 1.42 lakh as over 700 more people died in the past 24 hours.
Gujarat, Kerala, and Maharashtra were among the states that reported a high number of daily infections.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 97,35,850 COVID-19 cases, including 1,41,360 deaths, 3,78,909 active cases, and 92,15,581 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 97,68,547 cases and 1,42,190 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 92.5 lakh.
Maharashtra: 18,64,348 total cases, 47,902 deaths, 17,42,191 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,96,563 total cases, 11,900 deaths, 8,61,588 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,73,457 total cases, 7,045 deaths, 8,61,153 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,94,020 total cases, 11,836 deaths, 7,71,693 recoveries.
Kerala: 6,49,571 total cases, 2,507 deaths, 5,86,998 recoveries.
Delhi: 5,99,575 total cases, 9,813 deaths, 5,69,216 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,59,409 total cases, 7,987 deaths, 5,30,854 recoveries.
4,981 more people tested positive in Maharashtra. The daily positivity rate stood at 7% with 70,649 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%.
Kerala reported 4,875 new cases, marking a high daily positivity rate of 9.2% with 52,655 tests.
Gujarat witnessed 1,318 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,22,811. 4,123 patients have died while 2,04,661 have recovered.
Delhi reported 2,463 new cases, marking a 3.4% daily positivity rate.
2,956 new cases pushed Bengal's tally to 5,10,951, including 8,867 deaths and 4,78,434 recoveries.
Chhattisgarh's tally crossed 2.5 lakh with 1,421 new cases. The number of cases stands at 2,52,120, which includes 3,038 deaths and 2,28,304 recoveries.
UP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh reported 1381, 1,279, 1,232, and 618 new cases respectively.
