In a bid to increase sales this month, Jeep is offering great deals on the Compass SUV. These offers are valid till the end of December and can be availed in the form of a cash discount of up to Rs. 1.80 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, accessories worth Rs. 50,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Recalling the Jeep Compass

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Jeep Compass exhibits a sporty look, featuring a 7-slat chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air dam, and adjustable headlamps with DRLs. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, roof rails, and designer alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a ground clearance of 178mm and a wheelbase of 2,636mm.

Information Power and performance

Jeep Compass is offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter petrol mill that generates 162hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that churns out 175hp/350Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Jeep Compass has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, a sunroof, adjustable leather seats, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV houses an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. There are six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a vehicle stability control system, to ensure the passengers' safety.

Information How much does it cost?