As a follow-up to the PCX150, Japanese automaker Honda has launched the PCX160 maxi-style scooter in its home country. As for the highlights, the vehicle comes with a digital instrument cluster, 30-liter under-seat storage, and an apron-mounted USB Type-C port. It draws power from a 156cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a CVT gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design Honda PCX160: At a glance

The Honda PCX160 sits on an underbone frame and features apron-mounted cubby holes with an integrated USB Type-C port, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. The vehicle packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It weighs 132kg, and has an 8.1-liter fuel tank as well as a 30-liter under-seat storage compartment.

Information Power and performance

The Honda PCX160 maxi-style scooter is powered by a 156cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine, which generates 16.08hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 15Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a CVT gearbox, a silent starter, and an idle stop system.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda PCX160 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?