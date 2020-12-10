Japanese automaker Honda has filed a patent application for brain-wave detection technology, which will be used to improve safety facilities on its future bikes. The main purpose of the tech is to allow the rider to control the vehicle's onboard safety systems with his/her thoughts. It utilizes a helmet which picks up brain-wave signals and automatically takes control of various systems.

Information How does the tech work?

The special helmet features electrodes that can pick up brain-wave signals. These signals are transferred to a "Brain-Machine Interface" computer which interprets them and sends them to the bike for appropriate response.

Patent Honda's description of the mind-reading technology

In the patent application, a wheelie has been used to describe the technology. The motorbike will be able to sense inputs in the form of brain waves, that "may be indicative of the user's intent to perform the wheelie" and thereby assist the rider in doing so by automatically taking control of various aspects of the motorcycle.

Automation What types of automatic safety systems are currently available?

At present, most high-end motorbikes come with automated safety features like the inertial measurement unit (IMU), traction control, ride-by-wire, and stability control system. Ducati Multistrada V4 is the first motorcycle to come with a radar system, which provides collision warning and active cruise control. Honda's patent also mentions a sensor that measures the steering angle and an actuator to move the steering.

Research avenues Military and medical research on brain-wave-detection tech also underway

Military research on the usage of brain-wave-operated control systems is already underway. Organizations such as Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and others are working on tech that would allow pilots to control certain fighter jet systems simply via thought. Earlier this year, Elon Musk gave a demonstration of the brain-implant "neurotechnology" that develops a direct connection between brain and computer.

Possibility Will Honda's technology become mainstream?