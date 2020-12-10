Last updated on Dec 10, 2020, 02:04 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Honda has filed a patent application for brain-wave detection technology, which will be used to improve safety facilities on its future bikes.
The main purpose of the tech is to allow the rider to control the vehicle's onboard safety systems with his/her thoughts.
It utilizes a helmet which picks up brain-wave signals and automatically takes control of various systems.
The special helmet features electrodes that can pick up brain-wave signals. These signals are transferred to a "Brain-Machine Interface" computer which interprets them and sends them to the bike for appropriate response.
In the patent application, a wheelie has been used to describe the technology.
The motorbike will be able to sense inputs in the form of brain waves, that "may be indicative of the user's intent to perform the wheelie" and thereby assist the rider in doing so by automatically taking control of various aspects of the motorcycle.
At present, most high-end motorbikes come with automated safety features like the inertial measurement unit (IMU), traction control, ride-by-wire, and stability control system.
Ducati Multistrada V4 is the first motorcycle to come with a radar system, which provides collision warning and active cruise control.
Honda's patent also mentions a sensor that measures the steering angle and an actuator to move the steering.
Military research on the usage of brain-wave-operated control systems is already underway. Organizations such as Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and others are working on tech that would allow pilots to control certain fighter jet systems simply via thought.
Earlier this year, Elon Musk gave a demonstration of the brain-implant "neurotechnology" that develops a direct connection between brain and computer.
A successful patent doesn't guarantee that a product is in the works. However, it certainly does weigh in on the idea of a possibility.
Will Honda ever release a smart helmet like this? We don't know. But surely, the patent is a good indication that the auto giant is working on new technologies with an aim to improve the rider's safety.
