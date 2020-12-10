BMW-owned luxury brand MINI has unveiled a limited-run Boardwalk Edition of its Countryman model. Its production will be limited to just 325 units. As for the highlights, the car has a Deep Laguna Blue Metallic paintwork and a host of cosmetic updates inside-out. Mechanically, however, it is the same as the standard model. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition: At a glance

The 2021 MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition features a blacked-out grille, wide air dams, a chiseled bumper with black detailing, oval-shaped LED headlamps, and Deep Laguna Blue Metallic paintwork inspired by the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition. The car is flanked by black roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch wheels. The rear section gets Union Jack LED taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a silver skid plate.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition draws power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 136hp of power, and a 2.0-liter petrol mill that generates 178hp. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 7-speed Steptronic DCT or an 8-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The 2021 MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition has 'Boardwalk' logos on the roof, dashboard, side scuttles, and door entry strips. It has a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, a multifunctional power steering wheel, and a circular touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, there are multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.

Information What about the pricing?