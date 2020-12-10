Last updated on Dec 10, 2020, 12:18 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
BMW-owned luxury brand MINI has unveiled a limited-run Boardwalk Edition of its Countryman model. Its production will be limited to just 325 units.
As for the highlights, the car has a Deep Laguna Blue Metallic paintwork and a host of cosmetic updates inside-out. Mechanically, however, it is the same as the standard model.
The 2021 MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition features a blacked-out grille, wide air dams, a chiseled bumper with black detailing, oval-shaped LED headlamps, and Deep Laguna Blue Metallic paintwork inspired by the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition.
The car is flanked by black roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch wheels. The rear section gets Union Jack LED taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a silver skid plate.
The 2021 MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition draws power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 136hp of power, and a 2.0-liter petrol mill that generates 178hp. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 7-speed Steptronic DCT or an 8-speed Steptronic gearbox.
The 2021 MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition has 'Boardwalk' logos on the roof, dashboard, side scuttles, and door entry strips.
It has a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, a multifunctional power steering wheel, and a circular touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
For safety, there are multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera.
In the UK, the 2021 MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition carries a starting price-tag of £31,600 (approximately Rs. 31.11 lakh). BMW is expected to bring this premium vehicle to India as well but in limited numbers.
