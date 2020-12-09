Last updated on Dec 09, 2020, 07:03 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
The first unit of the second-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost saloon has made its way to India. It is likely to tour multiple cities to kindle the interest of potential customers across the country.
To recall, the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost was revealed in September. It offers a refreshed look, a premium cabin with hi-tech features, and a 6.7-liter twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine.
The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost is based on an aluminium space-frame architecture and features a chrome-finished vertical slat grille, a revised bumper, and an updated single-piece air dam.
The car also gets new laser headlights with C-shaped DRLs, body-colored ORVMs, iconic "suicide doors," designer alloy wheels, and twin exhaust pipes.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,295mm and a length of 5,546mm.
The new-generation Ghost draws power from a BS6-compliant 6.7-liter twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine that generates 563hp/850Nm. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive setup. As per the company, the Ghost can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds.
The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost has an ultra-luxurious 4-seater cabin with an illuminated dashboard, a 1,300W sound system, a built-in air purifier, automatic climate control, and adaptive cruise control.
The sedan also packs a large touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
For safety, it offers multiple airbags, auto-parking, a 360-degree camera arrangement, and a head-up display among other features.
In India, the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost luxury saloon sports a price-figure of Rs. 6.95 crore (ex-showroom). The deliveries for the premium vehicle are expected to commence sometime in 2021.
