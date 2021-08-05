#HealthBytes: Love buttermilk? Here's why it is good for you

Buttermilk can be easily prepared at home and it has many health benefits

Buttermilk or chaas is one of the most popular beverages in India. While you can easily prepare the beverage by blending curd, water and salt, you can also add condiments for an extra dash of flavor. Buttermilk has antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anticancer properties and it comes with a host of health benefits. Read on to know more about its therapeutic goodness.

Bone health

Helps in maintaining bone health and prevents diseases like osteoporosis

Buttermilk is rich in calcium and phosphorus; it helps in building strong bones and prevents diseases like osteoporosis. In addition, buttermilk may also be a better alternative to milk, as one glass of the beverage has a significantly lesser amount of fat when compared to a glass of milk. Further, experts suggest that buttermilk is the best natural source of calcium for lactose-intolerant individuals.

Digestion

Improves metabolism, aids in digestion, reduces risk of colon cancer

The lactic acid and healthy bacteria present in buttermilk help in improving gut health. Buttermilk is also believed to be one of the best natural cures for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). In addition, buttermilk has astringency and appetizing properties that makes it a natural remedy for constipation. Drinking a glass of buttermilk every day may also reduce the risk of developing colon cancer.

Hydration

Hydrates the body and maintains water balance

Buttermilk is rich in electrolytes and helps in quickly hydrating the body. Drinking it on a hot summer day comes with the added advantage of balancing the water content of the body and prevents diseases like prickly heat in summers. Above all, hydrating with buttermilk also prevents the risk of urinary infections that can happen due to a lesser intake of water.

Acidity

Is a quick relief for acidity

Drinking buttermilk is a quick natural option to relieve acidity. This is because this cooling beverage also helps in neutralizing the acids in the stomach, and prevents heartburn. If you experience acidity, drink a glass of buttermilk that is topped with ginger, cumin, curry leaves and black pepper. Adding these condiments can help in expelling the gas from the stomach.