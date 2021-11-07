What are the differences between dry skin and dehydrated skin?

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 07, 2021, 11:14 am

Dry skin and dehydrated skin are two completely different things

Are dry skin and dehydrated skin two different things? Yes, they absolutely are! Skin becomes dehydrated when there's a deficiency of water in the skin and you feel itchy. Whereas, dry skin is a skin type where water is not the only problem, but you will witness a deficiency of oils and lipids that make your skin flaky. Here's all you need to know.

Pinch test

How do you find out if your skin is dehydrated

Let's perform a quick pinch test to identify if your skin is dehydrated or not. Pinch a little portion of your cheek skin or the back of your hand to hold for some seconds. If you see your skin snaps back immediately, your skin isn't dehydrated. But if it takes some time to bounce back, your skin is probably dehydrated.

Ingredients

Different ingredients to treat dehydrated and dry skin

Certain ingredients like honey, aloe vera, lactic acid, snail mucin, citric acid, and glycerin are good for the treatment of dehydrated skin. On the other hand, shea butter, coconut oils, mineral oil, hemp, and lanolin are good to treat dry skin. However, there are certain ingredients that can help in the treatment of both kinds of skin like hyaluronic acid and ceramide.

Tips

Some natural tips to overcome dehydrated skin

Don't worry, dehydrated skin is treatable if diagnosed correctly. A few lifestyle changes can help you overcome dehydrated skin: - Keep working out on regular basis. - Replenish your skin after exercising. - Get adequate amounts of sleep. - Reduce your caffeine intake. - Quit your bad habits, especially smoking. - Drink plenty of healthy fluids. - Consume more fruits, vegetables, and legumes.

Tips

Some natural tips to overcome dry skin problems

Dry skin is also manageable with a few additions and tweaks in your lifestyle. Coconut oil has the ability to fill the spaces between your skin cells and is the best treatment for dry skin. Oatmeal baths and petroleum jelly are good for the treatment, too. You can also prevent the occurrence of dry skin by using products that help you lock in moisture.