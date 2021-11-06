Foods that will keep your bones strong and healthy

Poor bone health can lead to problems like osteoporosis

We all know the importance of consuming adequate amounts of calcium in order to keep our bones healthy. But it's not just about calcium. We need a powerhouse of nutrients to prevent bone-related diseases. Ailing bone health can lead to problems like osteoporosis, which may also increase the chances of breaking a bone from a fall. Here are some foods that you shouldn't skip.

Calcium

Foods that can help us get adequate amounts of calcium

Adults require at least 700mg of calcium every day and it can be fulfilled by adding a few foods to your daily diet like: - Green leafy veggies like broccoli, okra, and cabbage, but not spinach - Nuts, tofu, and soya beans - Plant-based drinks with added calcium - Milk, cheese, and other dairy products are the best sources of calcium.

Vitamin D

Lack of vitamin D can lead to rickets in children

Studies show that an adult body demands approximately 10mg of vitamin D a day. Vitamin D is also essential for bone health as it is used to absorb calcium, magnesium, and phosphate in your body. The lack of vitamin D can lead to rickets that may delay the growth of bones in children. Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D.

Vegan foods

Food options for vegans to improve bone health

Non-vegans acquire a sufficient amount of calcium from dairy products but vegans need several alternatives to increase calcium intake. But don't worry! There are a variety of options vegans can have. Some of them are: - Calcium-set tofu, sesame seeds, tahini, and pulses to make your bones stronger. - Fortified soya, rice, and oats are also rich sources of calcium.

Other details

Women tend to lose bone health more quickly

It is said that women tend to lose bone health more quickly, especially after menopause. Though there are no set vitamin D and calcium recommendations for menopause, sunlight, vitamin D supplements, and a healthy, balanced diet can lower the bone loss rate. Furthermore, people who do not step out of their homes quite often are at a bigger risk of bone health problems.