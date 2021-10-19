Why do you need adequate levels of vitamin D?

The key role of vitamin D is to absorb calcium, phosphate, and magnesium and keep your bones healthy

Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is extremely essential for your body as it promotes numerous health benefits. The COVID-19 pandemic has made people aware of the importance of maintaining their health with proper consumption of essential nutrients. However, many people still lack the required vitamin D in their bodies. Notably, it is consumed from external sources like the sun and supplements.

What is vitamin D?

Vitamin D is a prohormone that is consumed via diet or sunlight. The kidney and liver first convert it into an active form. The key role of vitamin D is to absorb calcium, phosphate, and magnesium and keep your bones healthy. The receptors of this fat-soluble vitamin are found in the tissues of the human body.

Why is vitamin D important?

Vitamin D plays a major role in fighting several health problems. It keeps your bones and teeth healthy, lowers the chances of cancer and heart diseases, and also supports your brain, immune, and nervous systems. Vitamin D can be found in some fish, egg yolks, grain products, and fortified dairy products. Also, 20 to 50 ng/ml is considered an adequate amount of vitamin D.

What are the problems due to its deficiency?

The deficiency of vitamin D can lead to rickets in children which delays the growth of bones in their bodies. One may develop joint and back pain as well. Fatigue is another common symptom of vitamin D deficiency. It can also increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and neurological conditions. Your bones may become weak and the deficiency can create complications in pregnancy.

What are the sources of vitamin D?

Ten minutes of sunlight every morning can help you get an adequate amount of vitamin D in your body. Some foods that are considered good sources of vitamin D include cheese, fortified cereals, juices, and milk. Mushrooms are also a good source of vitamin D. Add these items to your diet right away to save yourself from its deficiency.