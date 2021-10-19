Do you know exercising regularly can help you ease depression?

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 06:29 pm

Exercises are a good way to oxygenate your brain and can also help ease depression or anxiety to some extent

While a lot of people were busy maintaining physical health during the pandemic, some found it difficult as they couldn't keep up well with their mental health. Exercises are a good way to oxygenate your brain and can also help ease depression or anxiety to some extent. Though it is not a cure to fight depression, it can help you ease the symptoms.

Beginning

Do not push yourself much, start with small steps

Working out for 30 minutes every day can boost your mood. There are no side effects to this. Something is better than nothing after all! Studies have found that people who are physically active experience more enthusiasm and excitement. The idea is to move your body and opt for anything that works for you. But don't push yourself a lot.

Exercises

Cardio and aerobic exercises are the most powerful

Researchers have said that cardio and aerobic exercises have a direct impact on fighting anxiety and depression. Such exercises quickly stimulate certain chemicals in your brain and release endorphins that make you feel fresh and keep your mood elevated. A few minutes of brisk walk or running will be a great start toward easing out the symptoms of depression.

Activities

Go out and indulge in some physical activities

Small activities outdoors such as playing with your friends, throwing a ball around with your kids, or even having a run with your dog are also very helpful. You can also opt for yoga which is said to have an anti-depressant effect on us. Yoga also improves flexibility in our bodies, improves balance, and helps fight negative thoughts, too.

Guide

Other things you can do to ease the symptoms

There are a lot of disorders that exercises might not be able to solve. In that light, one should not rely on just one thing and/or overdo it. If you need something to calm your mind, you can try some meditation as repeating a mantra can often have a calming effect. It may also help you fight mental illnesses.