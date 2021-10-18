Follow these tips to manage your diabetes this Diwali

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 07:25 pm

Diabetic people should not skip their meals

The countdown to Diwali starts right after Dussehra and this is when we start cleaning our homes, gifting our loved ones, making sweets, and whatnot. But this is also the time when we shouldn't forget about our health. If you are finding it difficult to control your fat and sugar intake this festive season, follow these tips to eat healthily, especially if you're diabetic.

Meals

Don't skip meals, divide your intake of carbohydrates

It is highly recommended for diabetic people to not skip their meals. However, they can control their intake of carbohydrates. Note that you should not take carbohydrate- or sugar-rich meals all at once. In fact, not only carbs but also all the nutrients should be divided into your meals so that they are absorbed properly and used for various functions of the body.

Sweets

You can prepare healthier sweets at home with 'ghee'

The sweets you buy are mostly made up of hydrogenated oil. So, you can prepare your own sweets at home by using ghee. You can make healthier sweets such as halwa, ragi laddoo, and jalebi. You can also add fruit pulp to your sweets to make them even healthier. Moreover, instead of having sweets all day, you may opt for fruits in between.

Workout

Do not forget to workout, don't take too much alcohol

With all the celebrations and rituals, do not forget to take out time for your daily workout. Working out will help you burn those extra calories and keep you energetic all day long. Notably, one should have complex carbohydrates to avoid a surge in sugar levels. Remember to not take too much alcohol as it can spike your blood glucose levels.

Guide

Some other tips to stay fit in the festival season

Be alert with what you are eating. If you go to a get-together and see a box of chocolates or sweets in front of you, it is fine to not avoid them completely. However, you can regulate the quantity you are consuming. Also, have fresh juices instead of colas and sodas. Lastly, you can also opt for roasted dry fruits instead of fried ones.