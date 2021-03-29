Last updated on Mar 29, 2021, 12:20 am

Fasting is a lifestyle habit that goes back centuries and is a part of many cultures and religions. It can either be abstinence from every food item or can be limiting certain kinds. The duration generally lasts 24-72 hours while restricting the body from food intake in a healthy way. It's known to have several science-backed health benefits. Let's find out some.

Inflammation Significantly reduces the inflammatory markers in the body

Acute inflammation is the body's natural defense against infections, but when it lasts over a long period of time, it can lead to chronic inflammation that causes many life-altering diseases. Studies prove that fasting decreases inflammation and promotes better health. Research also supports the fact that fasting, irrespective of it being for 12 hours or more, significantly decreases the levels of inflammatory markers.

Weight loss Boosts metabolic rate, is effective for weight loss

Food restriction for a certain amount of time decreases the overall calorie intake and can lead to weight loss. Studies show that fasting for up to 24 hours can significantly reduce the fat of your body over 12-24 weeks. Intermittent fasting, a popular method that alternates between fasting and eating cycles, has proved to be effective in decreasing fat mass by up to 16%.

Heart health Gives way to a healthy heart and reduces bad cholesterol

Consuming a healthy diet and maintaining an active lifestyle is key to reducing the risk of heart diseases. However, a study conducted on 110 participants with obesity showed that fasting for three weeks decreased blood pressure and reduced bad cholesterol. Regular fasting has also been linked with a lower risk of coronary artery disease and diabetes, which is a major contributor to heart diseases.

Brain functioning Boosts brain function and prevents neurodegenerative disorders