Last updated on Mar 29, 2021, 12:07 am

Garden cress seeds, also called haleem or aliv, are loaded with nutritional qualities. The seeds have a peppery, tangy flavor and aroma, and are extensively used in salads and soups. They are rich in iron, folate, vitamins C and E, and fiber and are especially good for pregnant or lactating mothers. Here are some of the benefits of this nutrient goodness that are unmissable.

Lactation Great postpartum food, helps with milk production in lactating mothers

Garden cress seeds are great postpartum food and consuming these daily increases the milk production in lactating mothers. In India, haleem ladoos made with ghee are crucial in postpartum diets and are served to women who are breastfeeding. Along with being a good stimulant for producing milk, these seeds also help deal with postpartum hair loss, a common issue faced by new mothers.

Menstrual cycle Helps in normalizing irregular menstrual cycle, can improve fertility

The phytochemicals present in aliv seeds are similar to the estrogen hormone that plays a vital role in the female body and helps normalize irregular menstrual cycles. The seeds are also beneficial to women who are trying to get pregnant as they can improve fertility. However, for both the above situations, it is best to consult your doctor before beginning consumption of these seeds.

Hair Prevents hair fall and promotes healthy hair growth

Garden cress seeds prevent hair loss and thus they are a sure shot in helping you achieve thick, shiny hair. Consuming these regularly reduces hair thinning and alopecia and gives your hair a healthy shine. The folic acid and iron contribute to this amazing property. You can apply a paste of these seeds and water on hair, and rinse it off with cold water.

Asthma Enhances lung function and improves symptoms of asthma