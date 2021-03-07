Last updated on Mar 07, 2021, 11:53 am

Aquatic therapy is increasingly becoming a popular trend worldwide and is being used as an alternative to traditional land-based therapy. The method uses water-based treatments and aquatic exercises as a mode of treatment and is performed by a qualified aquatic therapist. The soothing properties of water are coupled with its resistance to encourage relaxation and treatment of patients with different health conditions.

Intense pain Relieves stiffness of joints and aids in its flexibility

Joint pain occurs as a result of intense recurrent stress to a particular point. For a patient who experiences severe joint pain in the elbows, knees, wrists, and ankles, aqua therapy is a great way to soothe tension and relieve any pain. The buoyancy of the water helps in reducing the weight and stress applied to the joints, and water therapy effectively helps in treatment.

Strength Buoyancy from water improves strength and endurance

Buoyancy from water can help in increasing strength and endurance while performing exercises in water. In addition, being in water comes with a sense of security as one needn't worry about falling down or getting injured. This helps in focusing on the exercise and is helpful for those who have fear of balancing on land or/and are prone to falling down.

Pain Gives relief from any kind of chronic pain

Chronic pain is one that is endured for more than six months and can manifest due to old age, poor diet, and postures, etc. Aqua therapy is an effective way to relieve chronic pain and the soothing effects of water alleviate pain in the muscles and nerves. Patients with muscle spasms, chronic back pain, neck pain, and fibromyalgia have found aqua therapy beneficial.

Recovery Is a great tool for post surgery recovery

After surgery, our muscles tend to weaken due to their limited movement, and the swelling that occurs add to muscle stiffness. Aqua therapy utilizes hydrostatic pressure and helps in equal distribution of fluids throughout the body and this eases stiffness of muscles. Safe aquatic therapy after surgery is a proven technique to reduce pain, inflammation and helps in easier post-operative recovery of the body.

Sprain Underwater treadmill is a perfect way to treat a sprain