-
Attempting neon for the first time? Some tricks to helpLast updated on Mar 07, 2021, 11:33 am
-
Neon is one trend that can be a little scary to attempt.
Not knowing how to style and accessorize neon colors without making a fashion faux pas can be intimidating.
But the right tips and tricks will let you play around with colors, and before you know it, you will be a pro.
Keep these points in mind to get started on this trend.
-
-
Shade
Find the neon shade that best suits you
-
Neons can basically be styled into any look with ease, but if you are new to this trend, this can get a little tricky.
To feel confident in your first neon outing, find a color that you like the most.
The point here is nothing, but to be happy wearing that color, because the key to pulling off any neon shade is confidence.
-
Neutral
Limit your neons to one piece at a time
-
After choosing your favorite tone, it is now time for your first outing.
To stay on the safer side, limit your neon to a single piece on your first try.
From a neon top with jeans, a neon jacket, or a bold handbag, your options are plenty.
If you are still wary of how to go about it, neon heels can never go wrong.
-
Two shades
Throw in two neon shades for a bold look
-
Experimenting with neon shades is fun and once you get into the game, you will be surprised at the different ways you can incorporate those bold colors into your look.
When wearing two colors of that type, make sure one of them is of a lighter hue to avoid being too flashy.
It is also important to match two shades that complement each other.
-
Prints
Mix a bright color with animal print
-
Prints and neons are a made-for-each-other combination.
If you are confused as to what to choose, to begin with, we suggest classic animal prints.
Animal prints are everywhere and they are a fool-proof way to style your neon outfit.
There are no restrictions when it comes to experimenting, and all you have to do is try out different combinations and see what works best.