Neon is one trend that can be a little scary to attempt. Not knowing how to style and accessorize neon colors without making a fashion faux pas can be intimidating. But the right tips and tricks will let you play around with colors, and before you know it, you will be a pro. Keep these points in mind to get started on this trend.

Shade Find the neon shade that best suits you

Neons can basically be styled into any look with ease, but if you are new to this trend, this can get a little tricky. To feel confident in your first neon outing, find a color that you like the most. The point here is nothing, but to be happy wearing that color, because the key to pulling off any neon shade is confidence.

Neutral Limit your neons to one piece at a time

After choosing your favorite tone, it is now time for your first outing. To stay on the safer side, limit your neon to a single piece on your first try. From a neon top with jeans, a neon jacket, or a bold handbag, your options are plenty. If you are still wary of how to go about it, neon heels can never go wrong.

Two shades Throw in two neon shades for a bold look

Experimenting with neon shades is fun and once you get into the game, you will be surprised at the different ways you can incorporate those bold colors into your look. When wearing two colors of that type, make sure one of them is of a lighter hue to avoid being too flashy. It is also important to match two shades that complement each other.

Prints Mix a bright color with animal print