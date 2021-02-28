Working out the muscles of your body is important to keep it healthy, and in today's world where most of us lead a sedentary lifestyle, it is all the more necessary to make a conscious effort to move your body. If you're new to the workout game, worry not, because we have got you covered on how to adopt and stick to a routine.

Requirements Set up a space and allocate specific time for workout

Allocating a specific place for your workouts is required to blend in with your new routine easily. For starters, you don't have to go all out and invest in expensive equipment. All you would need is a yoga mat to help you set up your space. It is also important to decide and stick to a specific time for your workout sessions.

Start easy Get started by doing easy exercises, consider dancing classes

Get started by doing simple exercises to ease your body into workout mode. You can begin by doing five minutes of spot jogging, followed by effective exercises like lunges, planks, etc. There are also several online courses for beginners that you can enroll in. Remember, dancing is a workout too, so if you're too confused about where to start, you know what to do.

Dress Once you are on it, invest in workout gear

Comfortable workout gear is always a better option than a pajama or night-dress. The right workout gear has to be breathable, specially designed to protect the skin against sweat, and should act against bacterial growth. Comfortable clothes are also important to give you confidence and get you in the right frame of mind where you worry less about the dress and focus on exercising.

Check progress Download and maintain an app to track your progress

Having an app to track your progress will give you the right motivation to stick to your workout routine on days when you feel lethargic. There are a number of fitness apps and gadgets that are available to cater to all categories of workout enthusiasts. You can also log in your calorie intake and dietary habits for a better idea of your daily pattern.

Food habits Know the importance of pre- and post-workout meals