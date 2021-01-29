Are you one of those people who has to click a hundred photos before getting your picture-perfect moment? Even with smartphone cameras that can give DSLR companies a run for their money, it is still hard for most of us to click a good quality photo on our phones in a single attempt. Follow these simple hacks to capture soulful pictures from now on.

Tip 1 Use a plain background to capture your subject

It is absolutely easy to feel lost in the subject that we are going to capture, without paying much heed to the other distractions in the frame. Before clicking your picture, make sure to scan the subject's background to land a well-defined portrait. Steer clear of moving vehicles, passing crowds, or any such distractions that can spoil the beauty of your click.

Tip 2 While capturing structures, position it off-center

While capturing buildings or other monumental structures, adjust your frame in such a way that the structure is towards one side and not in the middle. This helps in giving the subject a more symmetrical look. But with humans, subjects can be placed in the center of the frame or on the side, and both ways are effective to compose a shot.

Tip 3 Lighting is as important as the subject

Irrespective of how striking your subject is, lighting is the one aspect that can make or break the image. Using a broad light source will move away any shadows and creates a more evenly lit frame. While clicking pictures indoors, light them with lamps or strobes. Move the source of light towards the subject to capture an evenly lit photo.

Tip 4 Know how to use your flash