Last updated on Jan 28, 2021, 12:35 am

The very thought of aging can trigger anxiety in most of us. It can be the thought of developing wrinkles, being physically inactive, or the fact that there is a whole, new generation succeeding us. This apprehension can get worse if the body shows visible signs of aging even before hitting a certain age. However, timely action will help slow down the process.

Eyes For your eyes only: Dark circles, crow's feet, sunken-looking eyes

The skin around the eyes is delicate and thin, and the most visible signs of aging are first seen around the eyes. Dark circles, crow's feet, and sunken-looking eyes happen with age but if you're young and still experience these symptoms, it could be an early warning sign. Getting good sleep and investing in an eye cream that has anti-aging ingredients will do wonders.

Sunspots Hyper-pigmented spots on your skin should be taken seriously

Regular exposure to the sun over the years will lead to hyper-pigmented spots on your face and other areas that are exposed to the sun. These spots are called sunspots. They tend to appear after you are 40, but premature aging means that these spots can begin to appear much before. Applying SPF is mandatory in order to protect your skin from sun damage.

Gaunt Gaunt face and hands will make you look older

As we age, our body tends to lose fat and there are fewer proteins such as collagen and elastin, which gives the skin its shape. Loss of fat leads to sagging skin and wrinkles, giving it an aged appearance. Gaunt hands appear thin and are prone to wrinkles. Maintaining healthy body weight is key to avoid premature aging of the face and hands.

Dry skin Avoid itchy, flaky skin; invest in a good moisturizer

Dry skin is a common condition and may not strike us as an aging symptom at first. But more frequent itchiness can be a sign of premature aging. As we age, our skin becomes thinner and is more susceptible to dehydration. So, keeping your body well hydrated and investing in a good moisturizer that is suited for your skin will help protect it.

Hair loss Hair loss, greying in your early 20s is an alarm