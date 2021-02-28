Fresh orange juice is a beverage that both kids and adults love and it's a delicious drink, which does not require any added sugar. Freshly squeezed orange juice is rich in vitamin C and potassium while store-bought packages are usually fortified with extra beneficial nutrients. Here are a few more health benefits that should push you to grab a glass of that orange juice.

Weight loss It is low in calories and helps in weight loss

Freshly made orange juice is extremely low in calories and has zero fat, which makes it an excellent addition to your diet if you're looking to lose weight. However, juicing an orange may cost a loss of good fibers. It is also important to drink the juice of a freshly squeezed orange that has no added sugar, as sugar defies the very purpose.

Kidney stones You will have 12% lower risk of developing kidney stones

Kidney stones are caused by mineral deposits in the kidneys. Various studies prove that orange juice aids in reducing the risk of developing these painful stones. This is because orange juice raises the pH of urine and makes it more alkaline, preventing stone formation. Those who consume orange juice daily are at a 12% lower risk of developing kidney stones than those who don't.

Inflammation Decreases CRP and IL-6, which are potential markers of inflammation

Inflammation is the body's response to protect it against diseases and infections. However, higher levels of inflammation for a long time can lead to chronic ailments. Orange juice has anti-inflammatory properties and this makes it effective in decreasing inflammation. Studies prove that drinking orange juice decreases CRP and IL-6, which are potential markers of inflammation and this can aid in disease prevention, too.

Skin Skin's pal: Plays a crucial role in fighting free radicals