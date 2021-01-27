Homemade face masks made from natural ingredients are a great way to achieve instant results without burning a hole in the pocket. There are pantry ingredients suited for every skin type and hair concern and when mixed in the right combination, give us miraculous results. Oily skin, dry skin, and dark spots—read on for quick home remedies to address each of these concerns.

Dry skin Curd and oatmeal face mask helps with flaky, dry skin

Dry and itchy skin can really get irritating especially when even moisturizers don't show mercy. Not to forget the occasional white patches that pop out of nowhere some mornings. Mix 2 tablespoons of curd, 1 tablespoon oats, and 1 tablespoon honey. Apply on cleansed face for about 15 minutes or until semi-dry. Rinse with cold water. Your skin will instantly feel supple and smooth.

Oily skin Aloe vera and lemon juice works great for oily skin

Store brought face masks for oily skin are most likely to strip the skin of moisture only to make it lifeless and dull. A face mask made with 1 tablespoon fresh aloe vera gel and few drops of lemon juice removes the excess oil from the skin and will leave it shiny and soft. Do this twice or thrice every week for the best results.

Acne prone skin Diluted tea tree oil is great for acne prone skin

Tea tree oil works wonders on acne and dark spots. But the catch is that when directly applied, the oil can react harshly on the skin. To avoid this, mix two drops of tea tree oil with 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Aloe vera acts as a hydrating agent and avoids any sensitive reaction. Apply this for 10 minutes, rinse, and moisturize.

Blackheads The anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon remove blackhead

A face mask made of egg white and lemon is an effective way to remove blackheads. Mix one egg white with few drops of lemon and mix well. Apply this mask on the T-zone and chin. Rinse thoroughly once dry. If you are worried about the smell of egg on the face, apply a pack made of cinnamon and few drops of honey.

Glowing skin A coffee and honey scrub gives an instant glow