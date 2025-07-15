'Real me...': Hassanandani on return to reality TV with 'Chhoriyaan...'

Television star Anita Hassanandani is all set to feature in a new reality show, Chhoriyaan Chali Gaon. The show will feature 11 celebrity women living in rural India. Speaking to News18 Showsha, Hassanandani said she was drawn to the concept because it will showcase her "real side."

Show's essence 'Less decked up...': Hassanandani on her look in the show Hassanandani said, "In the show, you will see the real side of me. I will be in no make-up and less decked up." "We will be doing what village people do, we'll be interacting with them. It's going to be a different show. It's more real." She also shared that the show has all the elements needed for success—fun, comic elements, cuteness, emotions, and a competitive nature.

Contestant's approach Strategy is simple—go in with an open heart: Hassanandani Hassanandani said, "My strategy is simple—go in with an open heart and mind, give 100%, and try to win as many tasks as possible." She added, "I'm not overthinking, just diving into every stunt and learning everything I can." The actor also clarified that there is no scripting involved in the show—everything will be spontaneous.