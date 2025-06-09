'Bigg Boss OTT 3' winner gives health updates after hospitalization
What's the story
Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner and actor Sana Makbul, who was recently hospitalized for treatment, has updated her fans about her health.
Taking to Instagram Stories, she posted a smiling close-up photo of herself on Monday, lying down on a hospital bed, holding her Labubu doll.
"And in the middle of my chaos, he got my first labubu (red heart emoticon). Keep me in your duas (prayers)! I'm better."
Supportive message
Aashna Kanchwala's posted about Makbul's hospitalization
On Sunday, Sana's friend Aashna Kanchwala posted a picture of Makbul on her Instagram Stories while she was on IV drips in the hospital.
In her post, Kanchwala wrote, "I'm so proud of you for showing so much strength and resilience as you battle such a grave condition. Inshallah, you will fight this and come out even stronger... Allah is with you (prayer hands and emotional face emojis)."
Health challenges
Makbul's health struggles
Makbul has been open about her health struggles in the past. On Bharti Singh's podcast, she revealed that she has been suffering from autoimmune hepatitis since 2020.
The condition causes her body cells to attack her liver and requires medication. She also spoke about an immunity disorder that she is dealing with.
Fan reactions
Fans expressed concern on social media
As soon as news of Makbul's hospitalization broke, fans took to social media to express their concern.
One user wrote, "Wait what has happened to our Diva??? We are extremely concerned for her. Pls get well soon."
Another said, "I'm worried about her really!! I hope she's doing okay."
A third user added, "Sana pls get well soon and keep updating us. We are praying for your speedy recovery."