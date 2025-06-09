What's the story

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner and actor Sana Makbul, who was recently hospitalized for treatment, has updated her fans about her health.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she posted a smiling close-up photo of herself on Monday, lying down on a hospital bed, holding her Labubu doll.

"And in the middle of my chaos, he got my first labubu (red heart emoticon). Keep me in your duas (prayers)! I'm better."