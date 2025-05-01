What's the story

Sony TV has released a new promo for the upcoming episode of CID 2, featuring Shivaji Satam's character, ACP Pradyuman, who was presumed dead.

The promo shows ACP Pradyuman confronting ACP Ayushman, played by Parth Samthaan, about targeting him.

The clip was shared on Sony TV's official Instagram account with the caption, "Aakhir kaun hai team CID mein gaddar? Dekhiye #CID Sat-Sun raat 10 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par (Who's the traitor in CID team? Watch CID Sat-Sun at 10:00pm)."