Who's the 'GADDAR' targeting ACP Pradyuman in 'CID 2'?
What's the story
Sony TV has released a new promo for the upcoming episode of CID 2, featuring Shivaji Satam's character, ACP Pradyuman, who was presumed dead.
The promo shows ACP Pradyuman confronting ACP Ayushman, played by Parth Samthaan, about targeting him.
The clip was shared on Sony TV's official Instagram account with the caption, "Aakhir kaun hai team CID mein gaddar? Dekhiye #CID Sat-Sun raat 10 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par (Who's the traitor in CID team? Watch CID Sat-Sun at 10:00pm)."
Warning
ACP Pradyuman was warned about a traitor in CID team
The promo opens with a voiceover saying, "ACP Pradyuman ke maut ke raaz ka ab hoga parda faas (The curtain will be lifted on ACP Pradyuman's death)."
ACP Ayushman alerts ACP Pradyuman, saying, "Aapke CID team me ek gaddar hai, jo aapko maarna chahta hai (There is a traitor in your CID team who wants to kill you)."
It is then shown that Abhijeet gets shot while saving a child.
Plot details
The upcoming episode features face-off between ACP Pradyuman and Ayushman
The next episode of CID 2 will witness a major clash between the ACPs.
Abhijeet goes on a critical mission, not knowing that it's a matter of life and death. He gets shot while saving a girl from kidnappers.
Daya, meanwhile, informs ACP Ayushman about Abhijeet's condition, but he brushes Daya's worries aside, which could get him into serious trouble.
Show's reception
'CID 2' has generated buzz and controversy
CID 2 has been making waves owing to ACP Pradyuman's dramatic exit and Samthaan coming in as the new ACP.
The show has also been embroiled in controversy after Satam's exit, which ignited a massive uproar on social media.
The next episode is highly anticipated by fans as both Samthan and Satnam return, setting the stage for an epic face-off.