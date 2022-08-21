Entertainment

Archana Puran Singh teases 'The Kapil Sharma Show' new season

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 21, 2022

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is expected to return in September.

Kapil Sharma and his comedy troupe are set to tickle your funny bones yet again! The Kapil Sharma Show, which was on a short hiatus owing to its international tour, is ready to make a comeback soon. Now, actor Archana Puran Singh, who serves as a judge/special guest on TKSS, has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the promo shoot, further augmenting fans' excitement!

Context Why does this story matter?

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular talk shows on Hindi television and has helped massively in solidifying Kapil Sharma's position on the small screen.

In the past, several A-listers have graced the show to promote their films or music videos.

These include Ranbir Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, and Kriti Sanon, among several others.

Video Puran Singh hinted at the show returning 'very soon'

In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, Puran Singh excitedly talked about the promo shoot for the show, happening in Madh, Mumbai. She also provided a brief glimpse of the preparations on the set but quickly moved her phone away, claiming that she "can't reveal too much." Though the Mohabbatein actor didn't disclose the premiere date, she hinted that they are "returning very soon."

Instagram Post Watch the full video here

Instagram post A post shared by archanapuransingh on August 21, 2022 at 10:01 am IST

Information New season might introduce new talents

TKSS was replaced by another comedy show, India's Laughter Champion, judged by Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. TKSS's primary cast includes Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Sumona Chakravarti, and Chandan Prabhakar. It was recently announced that the show will expand its resource pool and is likely to introduce new talents this season. It's expected to premiere on Sony TV in September (tentative schedule).

Clarification Will Bharti Singh no longer be a part? Comedienne clarified

A few recent reports claimed that popular comedienne Bharti Singh may no longer be a part of TKSS. However, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the Khiladi 786 actor cleared the air and clarified that she will still be a part. But she will only be seen sporadically, owing to her commitment to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9 and her toddler.

Recent developments Sharma will soon be seen in social-drama 'Zwigato'

Sharma will soon be seen shedding his comic avatar and playing a serious role in his upcoming film Zwigato, helmed by Nandita Das. It'll premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. From the first teaser, it looked like a commentary on the post-pandemic world, particularly the job losses catalyzed by COVID-19. Shahana Goswami (Bombay Begums) is playing Sharma's wife in the drama.