Alia Bhatt will be adding 'Kapoor' to her surname

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 21, 2022, 10:16 am 2 min read

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 this year.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie, Darlings. She is also embracing her first pregnancy and newly married life with husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview, Bhatt spoke about adding "Kapoor" to her surname. Confirming she wants to make the change, she revealed why she hasn't been able to do it already. Read on.

Talking to Mid-Day during an interview, Bhatt said, "I will be doing it [adding Kapoor surname]. I am happy to do it. Since we are going to have a child together. I don't want to be the Bhatt while the Kapoors are traveling together." "When I travel on the documents, I don't want to be the left out," she added.

Bhatt stated that she has not yet added details about her husband on her passport. "I am still in the process because I have been traveling so much." "I have been to London for two months and I will be traveling more. When there is so much travel, I cannot give my passport for any submission," the RRR actor explained.

On the acting front, the Raazi star will be next seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva co-starring her husband and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. It's gearing up for release on September 9. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in key roles. It will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar. She will be sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh. The makers have locked February 10, 2023, as its release date. Bhatt also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. Her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone rounds up her upcoming slate.