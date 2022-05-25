Entertainment

On 50th birthday, Karan Johar announces next directorial, out-an-out actioner!

On 50th birthday, Karan Johar announces next directorial, out-an-out actioner!

Written by Isha Sharma May 25, 2022, 06:05 pm 2 min read

Karan Johar's next directorial will be an action film. (Photo credit: Twitter/@karanjohar)

Director-producer Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday and has been receiving immense love from fans and industry colleagues. To commemorate this special occasion, he took to social media to announce his next film as a director, an untitled action venture. Interestingly, this will be Johar's first action directorial, set to go on floors in April 2023. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

During his 27-year-long career, Johar has donned several hats such as being a director, producer, host, judge, designer, and many more.

He has also helmed modern-day Bollywood classics such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name is Khan.

While the Dharma Productions' head regularly produces numerous films each year, his last full-fledged directorial flick was the 2016 romance Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Announcement 'I am most passionate about being a filmmaker'

Earlier on Wednesday, Johar had teased fans and tweeted, "A special day. A special note. A special announcement." Sharing the exciting update on Instagram and Twitter, KJo wrote, "The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker!" "In the past, have always taken gaps between my films but today, I would like to announce my next directorial feature."

Gratitude Johar also reflected on highs and lows of his career

In addition to announcing the action drama, Johar also reflected on the highs and lows of his career. "This is a note of reflection and of immense excitement! I am grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls...ALL OF IT (sic)!" The 50-year-old also said that everything has been a part of his learning curve and self-growth.

Twitter Post Take a look at Johar's post

Pipeline Meanwhile, know more about his next projects

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Johar, will premiere on February 10, 2023. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Notably, Bhatt had made her Bollywood debut with Johar's Student of the Year. Additionally, earlier this month, Johar also announced the seventh season of his celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.